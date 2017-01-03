Horry County Sheriff sworn in for fifth term

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Sheriff Phillip E. Thompson was sworn in for his fifth term Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Thompson was sworn in by the Judge Steven John in a courtroom at the Horry County Judicial Complex at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Thompson is grateful to the citizens of Horry County who have chosen him to serve as their Sheriff for a fifth term,” the release states. “Sheriff Thompson is eager to lead the men and women of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office for another four years to serve and protect the citizens of this wonderful county.”

Thompson was first elected as Sheriff of Horry county in 2000, and was sworn in January 2001, according to the release. Before serving as Sheriff, he served for 21 years with the Horry County Police Department, and two years with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.