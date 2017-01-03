UPDATE: Georgetown County man killed after vehicle hit by semi-trailer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Andrews man was killed Tuesday when the car he was driving was struck head on by an 18-wheeled semi-trailer, according to information from the Georgetown County Coroner's Office.

Jose W. Santos, Jr., 20, was behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Camaro when the vehicle crossed the center line and was hit by the semi-trailer, the GCCO press release stated.

The cause of death was multiple body trauma. The crash happened in the Georgetown County lane of S.C. 41, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office.

Earlier in the day, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the collision happened at 11:54 a.m., at the intersection of S.C. 41 and Earle Road in Williamsburg County.

