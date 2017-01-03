Mullins man sought by Conway police for assault, burglary

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway police are looking for a Mullins man wanted in connection with a December burglary and assault.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers responded to the 1800 block of Ernest Finney Avenue in reference to the incident.

The victim told law enforcement the suspect forced his way into the home and assaulted the man.

According to the release, the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim.

The investigation led to warrants being obtained for Spencer Lee Foust, 20, on charges of second-degree assault and battery, and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information should contact the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

