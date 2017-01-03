Police offer active shooter situation training courses in January

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Do you know what to do in an active shooter situation? The Myrtle Beach Police Department is hosting three events to teach civilians strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for these potentially deadly incidents.

Lt. Eric DiLorenzo will be teaching the “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” (CRASE) courses, according to a news release and Facebook post by the MBPD. Course topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, the role of law enforcement, and civilian response options.

The courses will be held:

-Thursday, January 12 at 6 p.m. at The Dunes Golf and Beach Resort, 9100 N. Ocean Blvd.

-Wednesday, January 25 at 6 p.m. at The Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane.

-Thursday. January 26 at 6 p.m. at The Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal St.

“Being prepared and having a plan could mean the difference between life and death when confronting the threat of an active shooter,” the release states.

For information, contact Pfc. Henry Bresadola at 843-918-1806.

