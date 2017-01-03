Trendy 'tiny homes' proposed for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A hot new concept in living is making its way to Myrtle Beach. They're called 'tiny homes.' You may have seen them on home improvement television shows, and HGTV is partnering with a Grand Strand contractor to try to bring them to the beach.

Jerry Dalton of Dalton Homes said the tiny homes will save money and encourage a happier life. He described living in a tiny home as a different way of living than most.

"Grasping the concept that hey, these resources that we have are, they're depleting…so we have to be careful with how we use them...and why have a four-bedroom house when there's only two people?” Dalton said. “There's all that dusting, all that cleaning. The energy to heat and cool...it's much more efficient to live and you can get on with living.”

Dalton said tiny homes can encourage people to focus on family, friends and social activity instead of the upkeep of a large home. He said he's inspired by what he's seen during his European travels. He said homes are smaller there, and people have more money to spend on travel and activity.

Dalton said the tiny home project originated during the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, where he met people wanting to bring new ideas to Myrtle Beach. He is working with HGTV to potentially bring a show here to document the building process, if approved.

Dalton is proposing to build four to five tiny homes on almost half an acre of his property along Woodside Ave. in Myrtle Beach. One home will be one-bedroom and 400-square-feet. The other three or four homes will be two-bedroom and 700 to 800-square-feet. He said they'll be built by him and a partner from the ground up, and cost between $70,000 and $80,000.

In order to help minimize maintenance costs, Dalton said the homes will be built with maintenance-free materials like concrete and stainless steel.

Dalton is proposing to re-zone his property at the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission on Tuesday. This is the first phase of the project. He said if everything passes, he would start tiny home construction by February 2017.

