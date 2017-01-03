Flood warnings issued for Great Pee Dee River, Black Creek

WILMINGTON, NC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., has issued a flood warning for the Great Pee Dee River at the Pee Dee and Black Creek at Quinby.

According to the NWS, the Great Pee Dee River will affect Marion and Florence counties, while the Black Creek at Quinby will impact Darlington and Florence counties.

Minor flooding is in the forecast, according to the NWS. The warning for the Great Pee Dee River goes from Wednesday evening until further notice. As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, the stage was 7.67 feet. Flood stage is 19 feet.

The Great Pee Dee is forecast to rise above flood stage by late Wednesday evening and continue to rise to near 21.1 feet by Saturday morning, according to the NWS.

The warning for Black Creek begins Tuesday evening and goes through Friday evening. As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, its stage was 7.36 feet. Flood stage is 10 feet, according to the NWS.

Black Creek is forecast to rise above flood stage by late Tuesday evening and continue to rise to nearly 12 feet by early Thursday morning. It is expected to fall below flood stage by late Friday morning.

