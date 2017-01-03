Myrtle Beach man charged in connection with shooting at Socastee bar

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man remained in jail Tuesday morning following his arrest in connection with a September shooting at the Sun-Up bar in Horry County.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Jermaine Horsley, 38, was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder. No bail has been set.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states the shooting happened in the early-morning hours of Sept. 23 at the bar, located in the 4500 block of Socastee Boulevard.

Officers met with the two victims at a nearby Circle K convenience store and observed a single gunshot on the front passenger door of their vehicle, according to the report. Neither of the occupants were struck by the round.

The two victims said they had arrived at Sun-Up to meet a friend when the suspect reportedly approached their vehicle while carrying a handgun, the report stated. He allegedly began banging on the car's window with the weapon.

Neither of the two got out of the vehicle and put the car into reverse to leave. At that time, the suspect allegedly fired the single round into the vehicle, the report stated. He then fled the scene.

A witness and the victims reportedly identified the suspect after viewing surveillance footage from inside the bar.

