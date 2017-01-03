Longs woman charged in fatal hit-and-run from December

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - A Longs woman was arrested and charged with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last month in Horry County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins confirmed that Brandon Marie Zunac, 34, was charged in connection with the crash on S.C. 57 near Gore Road on Dec. 2.

Zunac, who was arrested Dec. 30, was charged with hit and run in an accident involving death and failure to give information and render aid.

The suspect was released Dec. 31 on a $5,000 bond, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The victim of the crash was previously identified as 47-year-old Horatio Johnson Junior, of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.

