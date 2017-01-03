Charred car removed from roadway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a car caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

No one was with the car when officials arrived at the scene along Tobacco Leaf Lane in Galivants Ferry, according to troopers.

The vehicle fire was reported by Highway Patrol around 6:16 Tuesday morning near Po Boy's Produce just off of Highway 501. It happened in the middle of a lane, blocking the road. The car was set on fire and abandoned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem.

WMBF News was at the scene as the burned car was loaded onto a tow truck. The roadway was clear by 7:50 a.m.

At this time, it's unclear how the fire started.

