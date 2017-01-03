Charred car removed from roadway

Rough ocean conditions prompted the Myrtle Beach Police Department to advise swimmers to use caution Thursday after a surfer in distress was rescued.More >>
Rough ocean conditions prompted the Myrtle Beach Police Department to advise swimmers to use caution Thursday after a surfer in distress was rescued.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has opened a nuisance investigation into Third Avenue Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1102 Third Avenue South.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has opened a nuisance investigation into Third Avenue Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1102 Third Avenue South.More >>
A lawyer representing several members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team has released a statement calling accusations of prostitution and other misconduct "baseless claims from an anonymous source," and claiming that they were not permitted due process in their own defense.More >>
A lawyer representing several members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team has released a statement calling accusations of prostitution and other misconduct "baseless claims from an anonymous source," and claiming that they were not permitted due process in their own defense.More >>
A Marlboro County Sheriff's deputy suffered a broken arm and cuts to the head after being assaulted by a suspect with a cane, according to Sheriff Charles Lemon.More >>
A Marlboro County Sheriff's deputy suffered a broken arm and cuts to the head after being assaulted by a suspect with a cane, according to Sheriff Charles Lemon.More >>
A spokesperson for Pee Dee Electric Cooperative confirmed Thursday the cooperative’s president and CEO Brian Kelley died at the age of 42.More >>
A spokesperson for Pee Dee Electric Cooperative confirmed Thursday the cooperative’s president and CEO Brian Kelley died at the age of 42.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.More >>
It almost became a killer view, but a Sacramento woman survived a heart-pounding 60-foot fall from the Foresthill Bridge, where she was taking photos as her friends watched helplessly.More >>
The rule change lowered the vote requirement for Supreme Court picks from 60 to 51, a majority of the 100-seat Senate. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
The rule change lowered the vote requirement for Supreme Court picks from 60 to 51, a majority of the 100-seat Senate. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.More >>
A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.More >>