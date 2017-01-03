UPDATE: Marion volunteer firefighter killed in traffic crash

Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
The body of a man reported missing in March was found in Black River in Georgetown County, and now two people have been charged in connection with his death while a third suspect is sought.More >>
A Marlboro County Sheriff's deputy suffered a broken arm and cuts to the head after being assaulted by a suspect with a cane, according to Sheriff Charles Lemon.More >>
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler confirms a female Florence Police officer was arrested Thursday. WMBF News is working to learn more.More >>
Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Masters after injuring his lower back in a fall at the home he was renting for the week..More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
The rule change eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court picks, lowering the requirement to a simple majority vote. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
