UPDATE: Marion volunteer firefighter killed in traffic crash

MARION, SC (WMBF) - A car crash killed one person in Marion Monday night around 5:44 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 76 near Schofield Road at the intersection.

Two vehicles were involved. The driver of the first vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The passenger of the first vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries, according to the SCHP.

Highway patrol troopers said the first vehicle was attempting to cross over the lane and collided into the second vehicle, which was traveling east

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as Amy Dimmery, 34, of Marion. He added the cause of death was head injuries sustained from the collision.

According to Marion Rural Fire Chief Billy Wallace, Dimmery was a volunteer firefighter for the Marion Rural Fire Department.

Her husband, Freddie Dimmery, another Marion Rural volunteer firefighter, was also injured in the crash, according to Wallace.

Wallace said Freddie Dimmery remains in a Florence hospital in serious condition.

Amy Dimmery had been with the department for about a year, according to Wallace. She was a firefighter, but remained in training.

Freddie Dimmery had been volunteering with Marion Rural during the past year as well, Wallace said. He had just been promoted to a lieutenant.

The couple have two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old daughter, according to Wallace.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.