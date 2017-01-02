CCU picks up first Sun Belt win

More than 1,000 Horry County residents lost power Thursday amid early moring storms.More >>
A fire at a home in Little River Wednesday was caused by a lightning strike, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
The quick action of neighbors helped two people escape a house fire late Wednesday. Two people were asleep at their home at the Blackmoor Golf Club when their neighbors woke them up by banging on their door, alerting them their home was on fire, according to Captain Jerry Howerton with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue.More >>
The cause of a fire at a vacant home in Horry County is under investigation. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were called to the fire on J.T. Barfield Lane, near Conway, late Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem.More >>
A number of Pee Dee schools have delayed the start of classes Thursday because of Wednesday’s storm and expected severe weather in the morning.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Campbell initially wrote off the seriousness of Butler's warnings, but that didn't stop the school nurse from pestering. She called and called and called.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
