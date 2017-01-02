CCU picks up first Sun Belt win

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Coastal Carolina picked up its first win as a member of the Sun Belt Conference with a 60-53 at Texas State. In the process, the Chants also picked up their first road win of the season.

For the second straight game Colton Ray-St Cyr was CCU’s leading scorer as he hit six of his 10 shots to finish with 15 points. Teammate Jaylen Shaw also reached double-digits with 12 points.

CCU (6-9, 1-1 SBC) shot 50 percent from the field, and that includes a tremendous 60 percent (12-20) shooting performance in the second half that rallied the Chants from a three-point halftime deficit. CCU hit six of its 17 three point field goals for 35 percent.

The second half saw the team’s battle back-and-forth with the lead changing hands seven times and the scored tied four times.

The Chants took the lead for good on a three-point play from Ray-St Cyr (51-50) with 3:12 left in the game, although the game was never a sure thing.

After the Chants took a four point lead (55-51) with 1:25 left, TSU cut the lead to two on an Immanuel King tip in.

While the Chants only hit 10 of their 17 free throws, they did hit five in the final minute of the game to push the final lead out to seven points.

Coastal out rebounded TSU (8-6, 1-1 SBC) 37-25 with Demario Beck and Josh Coleman each grabbing nine each.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury led TSU with 18 points, but he was the only Bobcat to reach double digits.

The Chants defense held TSU to a 37 percent (19-51) shooting performance including only hitting four of 24 from beyond the three point line.

TSU went into the locker room at halftime with a 27-24 lead. Two problems for CCU that led to the TSU lead came from the 11 points the Bobcats scored on eight first-half turnovers from the Chants and the eight minute stretch the Chanticleers did not score from the field.

Gilder-Tilbury had 10 first-points to lead TSU as the hosts shot 37 percent from the field. They hit four of their 14 three point field goals for 29 percent.

CCU got nine points from Ray-St Cyr as the Chants hot 42 percent from the field, but only hit two of their eight three point field goals.

CCU did out rebound the Bobcats in the opening 20 minutes 21-14.

Coastal will now head back to the friendly confines of the HTC Center for their next three Sun Belt Conference games. The first of those three games will be Saturday, Jan. 7 when the host Arkansas State at 4:30 p.m.