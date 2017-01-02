FIRST ALERT: Small risk of severe storms early Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A slight risk of severe storms exists across the region on Tuesday.

Unusually warm and humid weather will linger across the Carolinas tonight and into Tuesday as a cold front begins to approach the region. The front will cross the area around midday Tuesday. A band of showers and storms ahead of this front will push from west to east across the region from early Tuesday morning through midday Tuesday.

The combination of very warm and humid weather, and strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere with support a slight risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm. The greatest risk from any thunderstorms early Tuesday will be gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. However, with just enough wind shear in the atmosphere, there is a small but non-zero risk of an isolated tornado. The tornado risk is very small, but any risk is worth paying close attention to. Make sure you have your First Alert Weather App set up to receive alerts, watches and warnings for your location.