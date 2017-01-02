Conway police open fraud investigation at BB&T Bank on Highway 501

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police opened an investigation into fraud that that occurred at the ATM located at BB&T Bank on 2300 E. Highway 501 in Conway on December 19, 2016, according to Conway Police Department Lt. Selena Small.

The suspect used a fraudulent card at the ATM to make a withdrawal, Lt. Small says.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the subjects is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

