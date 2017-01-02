No charges to be filed in shooting death of Pembroke man

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shooting death of a 29-year-old man as a homicide after law enforcement was called to Desperlee Drive in Pembroke, North Carolina at around 9:00 a.m. on December 30, 2016, according to Major Anthony Thompson.

Rusty Lowery, of Harry West Lane in Pembroke, was found lying in a driveway on Desperlee Drive unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chest, Thompson stated in a news release. EMS transported Lowery to Southeastern Health and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspect, 38-year-old Michael Shaun Collins, was at his home on Desperlee Drive when Lowery arrived, according to the RCSO news release. Collins told Lowery to leave him alone, and then shot him when he didn’t.

Lowery had pulled a gun on the Collins about thirty minutes earlier at a store in Pembroke, and threatened to come to his house and beat him in front of his family, Thompson added.

According to District Attorney Johnson Britt, no charges will be filed in this case.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.