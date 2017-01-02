City workers pick up, recycle discarded Christmas trees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach will pick up unwanted Christmas trees and take them to be recycled, beginning in January, according to Public Information Officer Mark Kruea.

Residents are advised to place their tree at the curb, but not in the travel lane, and don't cover any utility meters or boxes. Decorations and tree stands should also be removed from the tree.

Kruea says if residents don’t want to wait curbside pickup, they may take the tree to the drop-off point on Mr. Joe White Avenue at 21st Avenue North Extension, behind Myrtle Waves Water Park.

In February, the trees will be ground into mulch, which will be available to the public for free, while supplies last, according to Kruea.

