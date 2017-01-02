New economic efforts to spur potential growth in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city is looking to hire an economic development coordinator to make sure businesses in the downtown area have the tools they need to grow and thrive.

Local leaders stress that tourists are the backbone of our economy.

So they're looking to hire a person on staff to work towards economic development.

That person’s task will be city wide, but will specifically spend its time bringing new business and activities into the downtown area.

Myrtle Beach City Spokesperson Mark Kruea says the job will help revitalize the city and increase revenue.

He explained what the economic developer will focus on.

“We’ve concentrated on the south mixed used area which is really 8th Avenue North down to about 6th Avenue South so trying to get life into that area," Kruea said.

The position will complement the city's efforts and goals for economic development.

Leaders are hoping to fill the position this July.

Ultimately, the city's vision is to create an environment in which economic activity can be expanded so that you the citizen - can have an opportunity to enjoy what the community has to offer.

The first thing on the list is to create a city economic development office.

They also want to increase competitiveness of existing businesses.

City leaders will continue to strengthen, grow and diversify tourism.

Redevelopment will continue to the Historic Boardwalk area.

Leaders want to maximize the potential of ITAP.

They're looking to expand trade opportunities along Kings Highway and 501 - especially since both areas are the core of the downtown area.

But most importantly areas between 8th Avenue North and 6th Avenue South.

"It’s one of the older parts town, the lot sizes are very small, and it’s hard to put together enough property to do a significant project," Kruea said.

The city hopes to build a park or police substation, national chains, restaurants and offices in that area to spur some potential growth.

