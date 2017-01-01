Production company to hold auditions for musical

Florence School District 1 and Florence School District 2 have announced that all schools in the districts will dismiss early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.More >>
Florence School District 1 and Florence School District 2 have announced that all schools in the districts will dismiss early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.More >>
The risk of widespread severe storms and possible tornadoes continues to increase across the region through this evening and tonight. The latest forecast model data, along with new information from the Storm Prediction Center continues to point to a significant severe weather event.More >>
The risk of widespread severe storms and possible tornadoes continues to increase across the region through this evening and tonight. The latest forecast model data, along with new information from the Storm Prediction Center continues to point to a significant severe weather event.More >>
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a string of fires being set at vacant trailers in the Turner Mobile Home Park.More >>
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a string of fires being set at vacant trailers in the Turner Mobile Home Park.More >>
Commuters are advised to avoid the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue between Robert M. Grissom Pkwy to Carver Street after a fatal accident occurred at around 11:00.More >>
Commuters are advised to avoid the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue between Robert M. Grissom Pkwy to Carver Street after a fatal accident occurred at around 11:00.More >>
A now-former Pembroke Middle School teacher confessed to engaging in sexual activity while he was a teacher with three female students who were 14 at the time the incidents occurred, according to a news release from the Pembroke Police Department.More >>
A now-former Pembroke Middle School teacher confessed to engaging in sexual activity while he was a teacher with three female students who were 14 at the time the incidents occurred, according to a news release from the Pembroke Police Department.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police said a woman was driving her two small children to daycare when she was shot and killed.More >>
Police said a woman was driving her two small children to daycare when she was shot and killed.More >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.More >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.More >>
The teenager’s aunt says her nephew was a victim of the system and of heroin.More >>
The teenager’s aunt says her nephew was a victim of the system and of heroin.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.More >>
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.More >>
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.More >>
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.More >>
Video shows the suspect reach into the stroller and put his hands on the baby. A woman moves to block him from the child, and someone else rushes over and shoves the man away.More >>
Video shows the suspect reach into the stroller and put his hands on the baby. A woman moves to block him from the child, and someone else rushes over and shoves the man away.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
The pilot ejected from the jet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
The pilot ejected from the jet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>