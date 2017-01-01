Production company to hold auditions for musical

Act Two Productions in Myrtle Beach will hold auditions for a musical called Children on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday Jan. 15 by appointment. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Act Two Productions in Myrtle Beach will hold auditions for a musical called Children on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday Jan. 15 by appointment.

According to a news release, the musical is about a day in the life of a child. It calls for three adult men, three adult women and an adult chorus who play children.

Parts in the play include Noah, a seven-year-old boy searching for a place to belong, Ethan, Noah’s best friend and Olivia’s little brother and Alexander, a mature nine-year-old who heavily into music.

Olivia, Ethan’s older sister, is a know-it-all and the center of her own universe. Isabella, who recently moved from New York, is talkative, loves to perform and wants to be a veterinarian. Emily is a tomboy and a loner. The chorus will consist of other children in the neighborhood.

Everyone who audition must prepare a musical number with an accompaniment, read from the script and interview with the director.

Rehearsals begin Jan. 19 and run Monday through Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until the week before the show.

Act Two Productions’ office and rehearsal site is located at 514 Alder Street, suite six. Callbacks will take place Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The show will be presented at Fresh Brewed Coffee House at 933 Broadway Street March 3, 4 and 5. To schedule an audition call Paul Allen at 843-995-2756.

