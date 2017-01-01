Gym looking to keep New Year's resolutions alive

The top New Year's resolution for 2017 should come as no surprise. Google analyzed more than 62 million searches and Americans are looking to get healthy by exercising and eating right. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The top New Year's resolution for 2017 should come as no surprise. Google analyzed more than 62 million searches and Americans are looking to get healthy by exercising and eating right.

Gold's Gym off of Highway17 bypass wasn't packed today, but owner Nancy Capp said that's typical after New Year's Eve. She said those who were in the gym today are the ones who never miss a workout no matter what, and that's exactly the mindset you have to have if you want to make those resolutions last.

"The last few weeks we've been really busy. I think they felt Thanksgiving, and they're anticipating Christmas and they're like, 'Ughh,' feeling terrible about themselves," Capp said.

Capp said the gym will undoubtedly be busy tomorrow as many people look to start off 2017 strong.

"Then it's our job to take them out of that mindset of that short-term thing and say it's a lifestyle," she said.

And it's a goal that's never finished.

"But we try to have that mindset with every new member that walks in the door whatever time of year it is. Let's talk lifestyle, not quick fix," she said.

Capp said the reason many resolutions fall through is many people aren't consistent and some try to bite off more than they can chew.

"Being too strict, thinking they have to change everything at one time, and then being overzealous. Coming in the gym and then coming in and getting too sore, and then going, 'Oh, this hurts.' And again we don't love to hurt, we don't love to be starving so again I think people start off too hard on themselves," she said.

Those who start off with a new workout often forget to improve their diet, and don't always have the right information. Capp said many people associate fat with something bad, but that's not always the case.

"Fats satisfy you, there are healthy fats, so you need to eat fats in every meal. So now we're just getting it that nuts and avocados, there's healthy fats we're adding in and people are happy," she said.

Capp said the key to keeping up with your New Year's resolution is taking baby steps, setting small goals for yourself and seeing them through. That will help build confidence and tends to be easier with a busy schedule.

