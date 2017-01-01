Man shot in argument at pool hall in Clio - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man shot in argument at pool hall in Clio

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A man was arrested after he shot another man in the groin during an argument in a pool hall early Sunday morning in Clio. (Source: Raycom Media) A man was arrested after he shot another man in the groin during an argument in a pool hall early Sunday morning in Clio. (Source: Raycom Media)

CLIO, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested after he shot another man in the groin during an argument in a pool hall early Sunday morning in Clio.

According to Clio Police Chief Chad Cheras, it happened between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on South Main Street. An argument between two men escalated, several parties got involved and the gun was produced.

Later in the morning, Chief Cheras followed up on a tip through the 911 center that the suspect, Ron McRae, was at the Tiger Mart. He passed McRae on the road, turned around and gave chase. After a short chase, McRae pulled into an apartment complex where Cheras placed him under arrest.

The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, NC, then he was transferred to a trauma center in Charlotte to have the bullet removed. He was released around 6 p.m.

McRae was charged Sunday with failing to stop for blue lights and resisting arrest. Monday, police will work to obtain attempted murder warrants.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly