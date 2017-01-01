Man shot in argument at pool hall in Clio

A man was arrested after he shot another man in the groin during an argument in a pool hall early Sunday morning in Clio. (Source: Raycom Media)

CLIO, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested after he shot another man in the groin during an argument in a pool hall early Sunday morning in Clio.

According to Clio Police Chief Chad Cheras, it happened between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on South Main Street. An argument between two men escalated, several parties got involved and the gun was produced.

Later in the morning, Chief Cheras followed up on a tip through the 911 center that the suspect, Ron McRae, was at the Tiger Mart. He passed McRae on the road, turned around and gave chase. After a short chase, McRae pulled into an apartment complex where Cheras placed him under arrest.

The victim was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, NC, then he was transferred to a trauma center in Charlotte to have the bullet removed. He was released around 6 p.m.

McRae was charged Sunday with failing to stop for blue lights and resisting arrest. Monday, police will work to obtain attempted murder warrants.

