Man arrested for punching man at Broadway at the Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Saturday night after a security guard at Crocodile Rocks at Broadway at the Beach told police he punched another man in the face in the bathroom.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, Ryan Jon Strickland, 37, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and charged with assault and second-degree assault and battery.

Strickland said the man made rude comments about his wife. Strickland confronted him in the bathroom and he made another comment, so he punched him in the face.

An officer followed up with the victim at the hospital, whose injuries included a bilateral displacement, a nasal fracture and a depressed sinus, according to the report.

