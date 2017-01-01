TRAFFIC ALERT: Runners take to the street for North Myrtle Beach Prediction Run 5K

The Grand Strand Running Club’s 2017 Prediction Run 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: GSRC)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Running Club’s 2017 Prediction Run 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to expect delays in the area of Barefoot Resort Bridge Road from 10 a.m. to noon. and to use an alternate route if possible.

According to North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation’s website, the race-day entry fee is 15 cans on non-perishable food to be distributed by Helping Hand. The goal is 2,000 cans.

Prizes go to man and woman runners who finish closest to their predicted times. There also be awards for top finishers in each age group and the fastest man and woman runners overall.

