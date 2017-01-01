Thousands turn out for 4th New Year's Eve celebration in Market Common

The Market Common hosted the Southern Times Square to ring in 2017. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Southern Times Square might not bring the same crowds as its big city counterpart, but Heather Gray said The Market Common expected its biggest turnout yet.

"We're expecting about 7,000. Especially with the weather being clear and slightly chilly, but that will bring people out," said Heather Gray, manager for the Market Common.

The event was also free and not just for adults.

"Young children can come. There are going to be children's bounce houses, face painting, glitter tattoos and carnival-style foods for kids so it is open to the entire family," Gray said.

As those in Market Common said goodbye to 2016, many already planned their New Year's resolutions.

"I plan on slowing down a little more, appreciating friends and family a little more and disconnecting electronically so that we can have those relationships," she said.

