Beach Ball Classic, Championship Saturday

Gov. Henry McMaster has threatened to veto any bill increasing gas taxes to help pay for roads and infrastructure needs for the state in a letter to the Speaker of the House.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has threatened to veto any bill increasing gas taxes to help pay for roads and infrastructure needs for the state in a letter to the Speaker of the House.More >>
Cone you believe it? Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s locations across the country, including the five Myrtle Beach locations. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can stop in at any Ben & Jerry’s to receive a free ice cream cone in the flavor of your choice.More >>
Cone you believe it? Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s locations across the country, including the five Myrtle Beach locations. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can stop in at any Ben & Jerry’s to receive a free ice cream cone in the flavor of your choice.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said two men wanted on firearm charges were arrested in Horry County, SC on Sunday.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said two men wanted on firearm charges were arrested in Horry County, SC on Sunday.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held a ceremony Monday and honored a local trooper, along with other troopers from around the state, according to a press release from SCDPS.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety held a ceremony Monday and honored a local trooper, along with other troopers from around the state, according to a press release from SCDPS.More >>
The 12th Circuit Law Enforcement Network will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at various locations in Florence and Marion counties during April, according to a press release from Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The 12th Circuit Law Enforcement Network will conduct traffic safety checkpoints at various locations in Florence and Marion counties during April, according to a press release from Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
Officials have not confirmed what caused the accident.More >>
Officials have not confirmed what caused the accident.More >>
Fifty-two-year-old Jacqueline Williams called 911 after flood waters swept her car into a creek in Florence Sunday Night. She was on the phone with dispatch when they lost contact with her.More >>
Fifty-two-year-old Jacqueline Williams called 911 after flood waters swept her car into a creek in Florence Sunday Night. She was on the phone with dispatch when they lost contact with her.More >>
A Wilmington mother and daughter are missing and police investigators are working to find them.More >>
A Wilmington mother and daughter are missing and police investigators are working to find them.More >>