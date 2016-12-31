Beach Ball Classic, Championship Saturday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Beach Ball Classic, Championship Saturday

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Connect
Imhotep wins 2016 Beach Ball Classic (Source: WMBF Sports) Imhotep wins 2016 Beach Ball Classic (Source: WMBF Sports)

Beach Ball Scoreboard

Father Henry Carr (CN) - 84
Socastee (SC) - 55
Jason Cudd (S) - 21 points, 10 rebounds

Consolation Championship
Providence (FL) - 48
Christ the King (NY) - 49
Tyson Walker (CtK) - 16 points

Fifth Place Game
Westchester (CA) - 59
Bishop O'Connell (VA) - 42
Darryn Everage (W) - 18 points

Third Place Game
Pace (GA) - 51
Dillard (FL) - 54
Jordan Wright (D) - 23 points

Championship Game
Evanston Township (IL) - 76
Imhotep Charter (PA) - 78
David Beatty (IC) - game winner at buzzer

Powered by Frankly