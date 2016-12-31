Video recaps 2016 for Horry County Volunteer Rescue Squad

The volunteer firefighters of Horry County Fire Rescue Squad 3 of station 27, also known as Allen’s Fire Station, posted a Youtube video Saturday chronicling their efforts in the last year. (Source: HCFR)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The volunteer firefighters of Horry County Fire Rescue Squad 3 of station 27, also known as Allen’s Fire Station, posted a Youtube video Saturday chronicling their efforts in the last year.

According to statistics given in the video, the squad responded to 515 of the 60,000 calls the department worked. Of those, 54 were working fires lasting longer than 20 minutes. 37 were cut jobs in which firefighters used tools on a vehicle. 12 were special rescues, including a trench recue involving a child trapped in a swing.

The video’s soundtrack begins with a somber piano tune and closes out with upbeat hip-hop.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.