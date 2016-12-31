North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue gets new six-wheeler outfitted with firefighting gear

North Myrtle Beach's most recent addition to its "apparatus fleet." (Source: RKO Enterprises)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue got a new piece of life-saving equipment Friday.

According to a post on its Facebook page, NMBFR took delivery of a brand-new six-wheeler fitted with firefighting apparatuses. The department will train personnel on its use over the next several weeks.

Fire station 2 in Cherry Grove will use the vehicle as part of its “apparatus fleet.”

