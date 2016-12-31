Man pistol-whipped in home invasion, police report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 46-year-old man told police he was was pistol-whipped after burglars broke into his home on South Myrtle Street early Friday morning.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, he heard a knock at the door around 1 a.m. and when he opened it, a woman pushed past him, heading towards his bedroom. A man then entered and hit him twice in the head with a handgun. The victim said he’d never seen the man or the woman before.

The two men struggled as the victim yelled for help. When the victim’s son came out of his bedroom with a metal pole, the gunman ran away, followed by the woman. She was seen running towards a dark grey or green van.

The man was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with gashes on his head.

The investigation is ongoing.

