Florence police search for armed robbery suspect

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department asked the public’s help Saturday finding a man suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint in a parking lot.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt, it happened Wednesday at the South Park Shopping Center on South Irby Street between 6:30 and 7 p.m.

Call FPD at 843-665-3191 with any information on the case.

