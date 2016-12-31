Myrtle Beach police arrest twelve people on prostitution charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested twelve people in connection with prostitution Friday evening.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of the arrested suspects.

According to online police records, the arrests took place on Yaupon Drive at the intersections of 15th Avenue South, 16th Avenue South, 18th Avenue South and 19th Avenue South.

Pamela Hoffman, 45 and Chelsea Colangelo-tola, 24 were charged with loitering for the purposes of prostitution.

Michael Williams, 43, Williams Riley, 33, Devon Williams, 30, Charles Newsom, 76, Thomas Mcconnell, 85, Gary Jordan, 38, Ernie Karner, 76, Paulino Gomez, 31, Makhmud Dusmatov, 31, and Mark Robbins, 68, were charged with prostitution.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.