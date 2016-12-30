Beach Ball Classic, Semifinal Friday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Beach Ball Classic, Semifinal Friday

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Beach Ball Scoreboard

McQuaid Jesuit (NY) - 49
Myrtle Beach (SC) - 46
JaQuan Chestnut (MB) - 11 points, 12 rebounds

Westchester (CA) - 54
Scott County (KY) - 53
Luis Rodriguez (W) - 10 points, 8 rebounds

Bishop O' Connell (VA) - 74
Bishop Gorman (NV) - 69
Matt Lewis (BO'C) - 26 points

Consolation Semifinals
Jonesboro (GA) - 43
Providence (FL) - 66
Kyle Marion (P) - 18 points

Westlake (GA) - 49
Christ the King (NY) - 52
Tyson Walker (CtK) - 14 points

Winner's Bracket Semifinals
Pace (GA) - 44
Evanston Township (IL) - 57
Nojel Eastern (ET) - 24 points, 13 rebounds

Dillard (FL) - 52
Imhotep Charter (PA) - 80
Daron Russell (IC) - 23 points

