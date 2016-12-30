Carolina Forest Flea Market to close in January

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Forest Flea Market is closing after years of business and the property is set to become a self-storage facility.

“We have a lot of sadness going on,” said Beau Singletary, who owns Wind Over The Water Inc. “Some of our regular customers come in and they’re sad to see us go.”

Singletary moved into Carolina Forest Flea Market in September 2015 after traveling around to various events and flea markets.

“Decided to try to grow roots somewhere,” he said. “Quit traveling.”

However, he’ll now have to go back to selling around the area until he can find a permanent home again.

“It’s a heartfelt loss,” he said. “This place has been here over 10 years and has potential. It just needs someone to get a little better behind it.”

Mike Stewart opened one booth at the flea market eight years ago and has since expanded Step Back Into Time to a total of 11 booths.

He is moving to Socastee Plaza when the flea market closes and he said he thinks his clients will follow.

“New year. New friends. New business,” Stewart said. “And I have to stay positive.”

Storage Rentals of America bought the property at the end of October, according to chief operating officer Donald Toler.

Toler said the building is in a great location in a growing residential area, which is why the need for storage is greater than the need for a flea market.

He said Storage Rentals of America is in the business of running storage facilities and the intention since the property was purchased in October was to make it storage.

Toler said he understands it’s unfortunate for the vendors. The original move-out date was delayed from Dec. 31 to Jan. 15 to give them more time.

Mystic Treasures, and possibly some other vendors, plan to have an auction Jan. 10. Vendors said the last day the flea market will be open is Jan. 14.

"It’s a cool place. It’s like an icon," said Richard Gould, who is a regular shopper at Carolina Forest Flea Market. "I’m going to really be sad that it’s gone."

