TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-car crash slowing traffic at U.S. 17 Bypass, Lauderdale Bay

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Traffic is backed up near Coastal Grand Mall due to a multi-car crash. (Source: WMBF News) Traffic is backed up near Coastal Grand Mall due to a multi-car crash. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are advising motorists to seek an alternate route as a multi-car crash is resulting in traffic congestion on the U.S. 17 Bypass.

According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, the collision occurred on the U.S. 17 Bypass at Lauderdale Bay some time before 5 p.m., on Friday.

Southbound traffic is not moving at this time, according to the MBPD.

  Gun pulled in feud between ice cream truck vendors in Myrtle Beach

    An ice cream truck driver in Myrtle Beach pulled a gun on another ice cream truck driver he claims was turning away his customers. 

  UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in deadly Florence shooting, deputies seek suspect

    According to Major Michael Nunn, The Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting which occurred Sunday morning.

  TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol reports wreck with injuries on SC 31

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF ) – At least one person was injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon on SC 31, also known as Carolina Bays Parkway. According to the SCHP website, it happened just before SC 22 at 4:42 p.m. Drivers should use caution.
