Conway warming shelter opening Friday night

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The city of Conway will be opening a warming shelter Friday night due to below-freezing temperatures being forecast.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, the shelter will open at the Mary Thompson Center, located at 1009 17th Ave., starting at 6 p.m. It will close at 8 a.m., Saturday.

If there are no occupants by 10 p.m., Friday, the shelter will close, the release stated.

Cots, blankets and pillows will be available, along with snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed.

