Nine puppies reportedly stolen from Florence County couple

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are investigating the reported theft of nine puppies from a Pamplico couple. (Source: Laura Smith)

PAMPLICO, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County woman is feeling “very violated and angry” after discovering that her litter of nine pit bull puppies had been taken from her home.

Laura Smith said she made the discovery around 7:30 a.m., Thursday after taking her daughter to work.

“I ran out there and, sure enough, the dog house had been moved quite a ways from the mother and the puppies were gone,” Smith said.

The puppies, which she and her husband, Karlos, had not yet named, are only four weeks old. Their mother, Pearl, is the only remaining dog the couple has.

This isn’t the first time Smith has dealt with the theft of a pet.

In addition to the nine missing puppies, she said four other pit bulls have been taken from her property over the last three years.

“I really want to get my hands on the person who did this,” Smith said.

Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Michael Nunn confirmed the department is investigating allegations the nine puppies were stolen from the home on Seven Mile Road in Pamplico.

Smith added the couple have talked about offering a reward, but right now, they are believing in the goodness of people and hoping anyone with information will come forward.

“I just want my puppies back,” she said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.