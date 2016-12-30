Area leaders set 2017 goals for the Myrtle Beach community

A lot of you are planning to set some goals heading into the new year – and local leaders are doing the same. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many are planning to set some goals heading into the new year, and local leaders are doing the same.

Many new ordinances were put into place in Myrtle Beach in 2016 like the one that calls on bars in the Superblock to close at 2 a.m., the one that says property owners are responsible for litter on their land and, of course, the one focused on parking along the Golden Mile.

“Our goal for 2017 will be an unparalleled quality of life for our residents, certainly, but for our visitors as well. We want crime reduction, we want to do neighborhood boosting. We want to make sure our neighborhoods are well. We want to do economic development for the whole community,” said Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea.

City leaders said Ocean Boulevard and the downtown area are the front doors to Myrtle Beach, which welcomes millions of tourists to the community of about 30,000 permanent residents.

Leaders will focus on cutting crime by improving technology like license plate readers, using crime data and increasing police and fire presence on the beach.

To improve neighborhood enrichment, the city will provide more activities for local youth and improve neighborhood watch efforts. And for economic development, leaders want to upgrade retail development and medical services.

WMBF News talked to people who live in Myrtle Beach about an ordinance that prohibits nightclubs and bars in the Superblock from being open after 2 a.m., because city leaders feel prolonged hours to drink directly lead to crime and dangerous situations.

We talked to people about the clean-up ordinance to make sure local businesses keep their grass cut and trash from lingering behind their business.

This ordinance, along with those dealing with business owners keeping their properties clean and parking changes along the Golden Mile, have been opposed in council meetings. However, some residents said they understand leaders put these changes in place to make a statement that the area needs more safety, security and responsibility.

“It’s helping the tourists and those area of local folks that come here to visit the downtown Myrtle Beach area. It's helping their experience. It’s a nice experience, a cleaner experience,” said Myrtle Beach resident Rob Mack.

City leaders said teamwork has to be involved.

While they are working to keep a balance between the businesses and residential areas, officials also stress that everyone has to pull together so there aren't parking issues or late-night criminal activity causing problems in the downtown area that would deter those efforts.

