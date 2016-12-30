Three people arrested in Myrtle Beach on attempted murder, kidnapping charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three people were arrested in Myrtle Beach early Thursday and charged with assault, attempted murder and kidnapping.

According to a police report, Rayshawn Epps, Jacquan Fulton and Nina Casias were arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the Days Inn on South Ocean Boulevard Wednesday night after a man told police he received a call from a friend who said “Help,” and hung up.

The victim was located later at the San Marcus Villas on Yaupon Drive and was taken to the hospital.

Epps and Fulton were arrested at the San Marcus Villas. Casias was arrested at an address matching the Viking Hotel.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.