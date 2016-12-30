Police investigate reports of loud booms in Little River area

Horry County police received several reports of loud booms in the Little River area Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police received several reports of loud booms in the Little River area early Friday morning.

According to Sergeant Adkins, officers searched the North Colonial Charters area but did not locate anything that may have caused the booms. Adkins said the blasts could have been caused by shotguns.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.