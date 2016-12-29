New changes in store for Ocean Boulevard

The Myrtle Beach City Council plans on building a four story complex in the place were the Cabana once stood.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ocean Boulevard is getting a face lift on 14th Avenue South. People who live near 14th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard said changes are not only a must, they were a long time coming.

“I think it’s something everybody needs to see,” said Paul Green, who lives near the area. “I wish this could be implemented a little bit faster too.”

The Cabana Inn on 14th Avenue South was torn down Dec. 26. The corner on Ocean Boulevard is scheduled for a face lift. According to Mark Kruea, the Myrtle Beach City Spokesman, there are already plans for a new development there.

“The proposed building would be four stories high, with retail and commercial on the ground floor and visitor accommodations on the upper floors,” said Mark Kruea.

The project is only a concept right now, but Green hopes it brings new energy to an area he said has long needed it. Plans for the new development look similar to those in the Market Common, which has seen ample growth since it opened in 2008. It’s a plan Green thinks could really work.

“Just look at Market Common, they’re expanding. They’re always building. More people are moving to that area,” Green said. “With something like that going on here, it would bring a lot of business. I think it would be a tremendous help for this area.”

While some in the area hope it gets built, it’s up to the Myrtle Beach City Council to approve the new building in a final review.

The concept for new construction is a four-story, 32,000-square-foot, mixed-use complex.

It will include retail commercial at ground floor, and three upper floors for parking and visitors.

