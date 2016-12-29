A Look Back: Historic flooding follows Hurricane Matthew

Historic flooding hit the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as a result of Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Matthew is still at the forefront of most people's minds, as many are still experiencing the aftermath of the storm.

This is especially true where flood waters rose to new highs.

Matthew was a slow-moving disaster that swallowed towns and cities, and sent water to levels never seen before. The lasting legacy of the storm is the historic flooding that followed.

After 10 to 15 inches of rain from Matthew, the first signs of the developing flood disaster started in Lumberton.

The Lumber River was already in minor flood stage when the rains started and quickly reached major flood stage just one day after Matthew moved through.

Another day later, and the river reached a level that shattered the old record by five feet. Interstate 95 was shut down, and a city was paralyzed by water.

The waters from the Lumber River quickly spread to the Little Pee Dee River and just two days after Matthew, the river also reached a new record height that was previously set from hurricane flooding in 1928.

Approximately 150 people had to be rescued from the town hall as the water quickly swamped the entire area in Marion County.

The Little Pee Dee River also engulfed areas near Mullins with record water levels. In Latta, the flooding continued.

Eventually, the Waccamaw River rose and the Socastee community and portions of Conway were inundated with flood water.

Just a few days over one year since the flooding of 2014, the slow-moving waters of the Waccamaw River didn’t crest in Conway until nine days after Matthew blew through.

By the time the water stopped rising, the levels were above the flooding of 2015, above the flooding from Hurricane Floyd and, finally, reached the highest level ever records.

The river remained in flood stage for nearly two more weeks.

