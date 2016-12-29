Two local friends continue bet tied to their favorite college squads

A local bartender lost a friendly bet and now her hair is blue. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two good friends at a local bar carried on their decade-old tradition Thursday, with one of them coloring their hair after a rival game.

It was all in good fun, and the loser walked away with a new “do.”

David Litton, the owner of the Sun-Up Sports Pub and Grill, is a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers. On the other end is bartender Barbara Allen, who cheers for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The two have had this unique bet for the past 10 years, with the winner being the one whose team ends the season with the better record.

The loser’s hair then becomes the color of the winner’s squad.

West Virginia’s team color is blue, while Tennessee’s is orange.

With the Mountaineers finishing their season with a 10-3 record, and the Vols sitting at an 8-4 record heading into Friday’s Music City Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the victory was Litton’s.

For Allen, that meant a hair full of blue.

“I’ve seen David’s (hair) orange twice, and Ms. Barbara’s been blue a lot,” patron Raymond Lees said.

Allen said the new look feels “different” and “sticky.”

“I can’t wait to get home and wash it out,” she said.



Litton concurred that the tube-based dye does not feel very good.

“I’m just glad it’s not her putting it in my hair,” he said.

