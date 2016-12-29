New book explores Beach Ball Classic's origins, impact

A new book chronicles the history of the Beach Ball Classic along the Grand Strand. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – While the Beach Ball Classic took a break Thursday from game action, a former area sports reporter is back in town to sell and promote his book chronicling the tournament’s inception and growth.

The book, “The Beach Ball Classic: Premier High School Hoops on the Grand Strand,” was written by Ian Guerin.

It chronicles both the tournament’s history and some of the top high school players to play here at the beach over the years. Those names include future NBA greats like Jason Kidd and Kobe Bryant.

For Guerin, the week has been special, as he has received feedback from parents and children who have picked up a copy.

“To see their reaction in such a positive way and them being able to recount those stories and maybe get a little bit more detail than they already know, that right there makes everything – all the hours and everything else – worth it,” he said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.