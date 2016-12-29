Abandoned Timmonsville building a total loss following fire

Crews responded to a structure fire on Kershaw Street in Timmonsville. (Source: Marcia Sommer)

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An abandoned building was a total loss after catching fire early Thursday evening in Timmonsville.

According to Chief Jeff Dennis with the Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department, firefighters responded at 5:17 p.m., to the old American Legion building on Kershaw Street.

There were no injuries reported, Dennis said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, he added.

