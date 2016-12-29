Abandoned Timmonsville building a total loss following fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Abandoned Timmonsville building a total loss following fire

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Crews responded to a structure fire on Kershaw Street in Timmonsville. (Source: Marcia Sommer) Crews responded to a structure fire on Kershaw Street in Timmonsville. (Source: Marcia Sommer)

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An abandoned building was a total loss after catching fire early Thursday evening in Timmonsville.

According to Chief Jeff Dennis with the Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department, firefighters responded at 5:17 p.m., to the old American Legion building on Kershaw Street.

There were no injuries reported, Dennis said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, he added.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

