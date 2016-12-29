Man found drowned in canal in Georgetown identified - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Man found drowned in canal in Georgetown identified

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliff said a man found unresponsive in a canal later died and an autopsy was performed Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media) Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliff said a man found unresponsive in a canal later died and an autopsy was performed Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Emergency personnel transported a man to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in a canal. Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliff said he later died and an autopsy was performed Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found by sheriff’s deputies at 3:41 p.m., in the canal adjacent to Live Oak Lane in Wedgefield Plantation.

Radcliff said the victim was identified as Jeffrey Noon, 23, of Georgetown. He was pronounced dead at Georgetown Memorial Hospital at 4:14 p.m. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be drowning.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

