Myrtle Beach police looking into four separate, frightening encounters on area beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is now investigating four cases of frightening beach-based encounters that investigators believe are connected.

According to MBPD detectives, a possible suspect has been developed and the victims will be shown a photo lineup.

Earlier this month, WMBF News reported on these encounters, which took place on area beaches over the last several weeks.

One woman said she was walking in the area of 48th Avenue North when a man came up behind her and grabbed her.

In a separate case, a woman told police a man came up to her near 64th Avenue North and exposed himself to her.

WMBF News found out about these cases after the news director was recently followed home from a beach access by a man wearing a dark sweatshirt with his hood up.

The suspect in the other cases was also said to be wearing a dark hoodie.

Investigators with the MBPD are asking anyone else who may have been a victim of similar circumstances to come forward.

