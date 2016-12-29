Hunters discover body of Hartsville woman

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville woman was found dead early Wednesday morning by a group of hunters in the area of the Lee, Darlington and Chesterfield counties line, according to Lee County Coroner Larry Logan.

Logan said one of the hunters was on a four-wheeler when he found the body and called 911.

The woman was identified as Brandy Nadine Lloyd, 26, according to Logan. He added an autopsy was performed Thursday in Newberry, S.C.

An exact cause of death has not yet been determined, Logan said. The case is still under investigation, with assistance from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.