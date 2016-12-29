Twelve-year-old injured after falling three stories at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after falling three stories while at a Myrtle Beach area resort.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby, the incident happened around 2 p.m., at the Long Bay Resort. It is located at 7200 N. Ocean Blvd.

The child was taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center, Crosby added.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for more.

