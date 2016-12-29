North Myrtle Beach releases schedule of closings for New Year

The City of North Myrtle Beach released a schedule of operating hours for some city buildings Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of North Myrtle Beach released a schedule of operating hours for the New Year for some city buildings Thursday.

According to Public Information Officer Patrick Dowling, City Hall and the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center will be closed Jan. 2. The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and will remain closed Jan. 1.

There will be no sanitation service Dec. 30 and regular service will resume Jan. 2.

The last opportunity to view the Great Christmas Light Show at North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex will be Dec. 30 from 5:30 p.m to 9 p.m. More than 60,000 people have enjoyed the light show and Santa’s Village so far. The Sports Complex itself will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for general use.

Public Safety Services will be on a normal operating schedule.

