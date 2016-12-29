Woman dies after being shot at South Carolina gun range

Authorities say a woman shot in the eye at a South Carolina gun range earlier this week has died. (Source: Raycom Media)

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a woman shot in the eye at a South Carolina gun range earlier this week has died.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore told local media outlets that 24-year-old Sarah Bonner from Lawrenceville, Georgia, died early Thursday after being on life support for several days.

She was shot in the face Monday while visiting friends and family for Christmas. Shore says an autopsy is being done, and the bullet will be examined to show which gun it came from.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office Lt. Sheila Cole said in an email that investigators are examining whether the shooting was an accident.

Jerry James, who owns the Skip-J Range, says it's the first accidental shooting at the private pistol and rifle club since it opened 24 years ago.

