Conway police search for man wanted for using cloned credit card

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is investigating a credit card fraud in which a suspect used a cloned credit card to make purchases.

According to a news release, the suspect made the purchases at Walmart on Church Street Nov. 27. The victim’s credit card was in her possession, so it appears the suspect used a cloned card with her information.

Contact CPD at 843-248-1790 with information on the identity of the suspect.

