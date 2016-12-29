Memorial service held for Myrtle Beach police officer killed 14 years ago

A memorial service was held Thursday for Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Joe McGarry, who was killed in the line of duty 14 years ago. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A memorial service was held Thursday morning for Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Joe McGarry, who was killed in the line of duty 14 years ago.

According to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, family, friends and officers gathered at the memorial park adjacent to the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center to remember McGarry.

"Joe was a great asset not only to our department, but to our community,said MBPD Lt. Joey Crosby. "So it's very important to us to remember what he'd done for our organization and for the community, and especially for the kids in the community."

The Myrtle Beach Police Department Honor Guard placed a wreath at the Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain. The garden and fountain were dedicated last year in memory of both McGarry and Officer Henry Scarborough, who was killed in the line of duty in 1949.

McGarry was a four-year veteran and assigned to the MBPD's street crimes unit.

Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said McGarry was a true example of a police officer engaged in his community.

"He had organized egg hunts, he had played basketball, he had been with the kids so much," said Richardson. "Joey's been dead for well over a decade, but the kids' lives that he touched, now they are teenagers, now they are getting married, and they still remember him for all the good stuff that he had done."

Richardson said McGarry's work with the department had a lasting effect.

"He did leave a mark on Myrtle Beach and the way that the policing is done," Richardson said.

